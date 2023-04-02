David Hensley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Hensley got a hit in 40.0% of his 20 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he compiled a 7-7 record, a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games.
