Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB last season.
- Tucker got a hit in 107 of 163 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 18.4% of his games last year (30 of 163), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games last season (61 of 163), with two or more RBIs in 32 of them (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.
- He scored a run in 63 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|78
|52 (61.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|55 (70.5%)
|18 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (20.5%)
|34 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (37.2%)
|14 (16.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (20.5%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (42.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went zero innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together a 7-7 record.
