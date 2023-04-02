How to Watch the Spurs vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Spurs vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- San Antonio has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.2% from the field.
- The Kings are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.
- The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118 the Kings give up.
- San Antonio has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 118 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 114.3 points per game, 4.4 more than away (109.9). Defensively they concede 120.5 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (124.9).
- At home the Spurs are averaging 27.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than away (26.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Doug McDermott
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Keita Bates-Diop
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Romeo Langford
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Knee
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Knee
