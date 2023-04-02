The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Spurs Stats Insights

  • The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
  • San Antonio has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.2% from the field.
  • The Kings are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.
  • The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118 the Kings give up.
  • San Antonio has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 118 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Spurs average 114.3 points per game, 4.4 more than away (109.9). Defensively they concede 120.5 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (124.9).
  • At home San Antonio is allowing 120.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is away (124.9).
  • At home the Spurs are averaging 27.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than away (26.4).

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Doug McDermott Questionable Elbow
Khem Birch Out Knee
Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Ankle
Romeo Langford Questionable Adductor
Keldon Johnson Questionable Foot
Devin Vassell Out Knee
Charles Bassey Out Patella
Jeremy Sochan Out Knee

