Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Collins, in his most recent game, had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 128-117 loss to the Jazz.

In this piece we'll dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 11.4 17.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 8.0 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.7 PRA 27.5 20.5 29.5 PR 23.5 17.7 25.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Zach Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Zach Collins Insights vs. the Kings

Collins has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 7.3% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 118.0 points per game, the Kings are the 26th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Kings allow 26.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Zach Collins vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 19 14 1 3 0 0 0 1/15/2023 16 7 3 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.