Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 65.5% of his 168 games last season, Bregman had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman drove in a run in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 28 of those contests (16.7%).

He scored in 44.0% of his 168 games last season, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1 Home Away 86 GP 82 63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%) 23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%) 43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%) 19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%) 35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

