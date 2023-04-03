Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (2-2) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (0-3) at 8:10 PM ET (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 7-1 victory as our model heavily favors the Astros.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd.

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 7, Tigers 1.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

Houston had a record of 30-8, a 78.9% win rate, when it was favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 737 total runs last season.

The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule