Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.
- In 16 of 131 games last year, he homered (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick picked up an RBI. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Boyd will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
