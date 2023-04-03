The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 53rd, and he was 22nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker had a base hit in 107 of 163 games last year (65.6%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (20.9%).

He hit a home run in 30 of 163 games in 2022 (18.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his 163 games a year ago, Tucker picked up an RBI (61 times). He also had 32 games with multiple RBIs (19.6%), and three or more RBIs in 14 games.

In 63 of 163 games last season (38.7%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13 Home Away 85 GP 78 52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%) 18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%) 34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%) 14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)