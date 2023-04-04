Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Tigers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 22nd and he was 43rd in slugging.
- Bregman got a hit in 65.5% of his 168 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
- Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 games last season out 168 (37.5%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He crossed home plate in 74 of his 168 games a year ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|86
|GP
|82
|63 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (57.3%)
|23 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (20.7%)
|43 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (37.8%)
|19 (22.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.3%)
|35 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (34.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Manning will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Over his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
