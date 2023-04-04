On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 54.2% of his 131 games last season, McCormick had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 131 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 16 of them (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • McCormick picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 71
31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%)
10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Manning starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games.
