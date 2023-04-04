Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 54.2% of his 131 games last season, McCormick had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 131 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 16 of them (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- McCormick picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Manning starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games.
