The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.

Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).

Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 25 of them (16.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena picked up an RBI in 48 games last season out of 149 (32.2%), including multiple RBIs in 11.4% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

He scored in 67 of 149 games last season (45.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.4% of his games (17 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 65 .255 AVG .244 .284 OBP .287 .445 SLG .399 21 XBH 23 14 HR 8 35 RBI 28 65/10 K/BB 70/12 9 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 72 54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%) 26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)