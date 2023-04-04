Keita Bates-Diop and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bates-Diop, in his previous game (April 2 win against the Kings) posted 13 points.

In this piece we'll break down Bates-Diop's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.0 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 3.6 4.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA 19.5 14 17.6 PR 17.5 12.6 15.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.6



Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Keita Bates-Diop has made 3.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Bates-Diop's Spurs average 105.2 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.5 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the league.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 32 14 4 4 1 0 0 12/4/2022 31 12 3 0 2 0 0

