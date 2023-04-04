Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 65.6% of his games last season (107 of 163), Tucker had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (20.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker picked up an RBI in 61 out of 163 games last season (37.4%), with two or more RBIz in 32 of them (19.6%).

In 38.7% of his 163 games last season, he scored a run (63 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13 Home Away 85 GP 78 52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%) 18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%) 34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%) 14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

