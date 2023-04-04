Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dubon picked up a hit in 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (7.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out of 110 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He came around to score 25 times in 110 games (22.7%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
55 GP 55
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Manning starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Over his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP, compiling a 2-3 record.
