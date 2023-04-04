On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (20-58). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW

BSAZ and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Spurs' -805 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per outing (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 234.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 40 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio is 32-46-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Suns +450 +210 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.