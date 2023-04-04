The Phoenix Suns (43-35) and the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) are set to meet on Tuesday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Deandre Ayton, Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs won their previous game against the Kings, 142-134 in OT, on Sunday. Doug McDermott starred with 30 points, plus two boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Doug McDermott 30 2 1 0 0 4 Julian Champagnie 26 6 0 1 0 4 Tre Jones 17 10 11 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is putting up a team-high 22.0 points per game. And he is producing 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Tre Jones is averaging a team-leading 6.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 45.1% of his shots from the field.

Zach Collins paces the Spurs in rebounding (6.3 per game), and posts 11.5 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Spurs get 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keita Bates-Diop.

Devonte' Graham is averaging 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tre Jones 11.2 3.1 6.7 1.5 0.1 0.4 Sandro Mamukelashvili 11.4 7.3 3.0 0.6 0.4 0.9 Malaki Branham 13.9 4.2 2.0 0.4 0.0 1.6 Keldon Johnson 12.9 3.6 1.5 0.5 0.0 1.5 Zach Collins 10.4 4.4 2.0 0.7 0.7 1.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.