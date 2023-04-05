The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .167 with three walks.

Twice in six games this year, Bregman has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bregman has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings