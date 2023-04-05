Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- With their .519 ATS win percentages this year, both the Bucks (41-33-5 ATS) and the Bulls (41-38-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 7 or more (66.7%).
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (35 out of 79). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (39 out of 79).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 19-26, while the Bucks are 53-12 as moneyline favorites.
Bucks Performance Insights
- This year, Milwaukee is putting up 117.3 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.2 points per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.
- The Bucks sport a 36.7% three-point percentage this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 treys per contest (fourth-best).
- Milwaukee has taken 55.5% two-pointers and 44.5% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 65.6% are two-pointers and 34.4% are three-pointers.
Bulls Performance Insights
- Offensively Chicago is the 18th-ranked squad in the league (113.5 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.3 points conceded per game).
- This season the Bulls are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 24.5 per game.
- The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
- In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.5% of Chicago's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.5% have been 2-pointers.
