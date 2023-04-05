On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

  • Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • Meyers got a hit 25 times last season in 54 games (46.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He hit a long ball once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.221 AVG .233
.247 OBP .291
.312 SLG .315
4 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
21/3 K/BB 33/4
1 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.