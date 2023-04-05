Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon reached base via a hit in 42 of 110 games last season (38.2%), including multiple hits in 7.3% of those games (eight of them).
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon drove in a run in 18 of 110 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 25 of 110 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
