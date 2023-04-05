Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
- Diaz had a hit in one of six games last year.
- Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last season.
- He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|0/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
