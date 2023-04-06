The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: in ,
  • TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Spurs -3.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 44 of 79 games this season.
  • San Antonio's outings this year have an average point total of 235, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Spurs have a 32-47-0 record against the spread this season.
  • San Antonio has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -155.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Spurs, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Spurs 44 55.7% 112.3 225.5 122.7 239.2 233.1
Trail Blazers 38 48.1% 113.2 225.5 116.5 239.2 229.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • The Spurs have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 13 times in 40 road games.
  • The Spurs record 112.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • San Antonio has a 16-11 record against the spread and an 11-16 record overall when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Spurs and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 32-47 0-0 45-34
Trail Blazers 37-42 19-20 38-41

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Spurs Trail Blazers
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
16-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-2
11-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-1
122.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.5
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
12-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-8
12-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 19-8

