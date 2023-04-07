Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .348.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Alvarez is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit once.
- In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 1.90 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.