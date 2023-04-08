Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)
- Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Meyers reached base via a hit in 25 of 54 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).
- He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers picked up an RBI in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).
- In 12 of 54 games last season (22.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.233
|.247
|OBP
|.291
|.312
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|21/3
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (12.5%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.