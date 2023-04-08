Mackenzie Hughes is in 73rd place, at +4, after the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hughes has finished below par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hughes has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Hughes has had an average finish of 56th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Hughes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -3 281 1 15 1 2 $2.7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Hughes has had an average finish of 45th with a personal best of 40th at this tournament.

Hughes made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Hughes finished 50th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

The courses that Hughes has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,270 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes was good on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging par to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Hughes shot better than just 32% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Hughes carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hughes recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Hughes did not record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship. The field average was 5.1.

In that most recent outing, Hughes' showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Hughes ended THE PLAYERS Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hughes outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hughes' performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

