Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has shot under par nine times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Kim's average finish has been 32nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Kim has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -4 281 1 20 1 2 $3.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Kim's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 26th.

Kim has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Kim finished 39th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 228 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,317 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 70th percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than only 27% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Kim carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.0).

Kim's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last tournament, Kim's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Kim finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Kim fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Kim Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.