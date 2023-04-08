The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) on April 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Spurs Stats Insights

  • San Antonio is 15-21 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank fifth.
  • The Spurs average only 3.2 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.7).
  • San Antonio has put together a 12-18 record in games it scores more than 115.7 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Spurs average 114.7 points per game, 4.4 more than on the road (110.3). On defense they concede 120.7 points per game at home, 4.2 less than on the road (124.9).
  • At home, San Antonio concedes 120.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 124.9.
  • This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (27.7 per game) than away (26.5).

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Devonte' Graham Out Adductor
Doug McDermott Out Ankle
Khem Birch Out Knee
Romeo Langford Questionable Adductor
Keldon Johnson Questionable Foot
Devin Vassell Out Knee
Charles Bassey Out Patella
Jeremy Sochan Out Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.