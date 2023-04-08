The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) play the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday at . Keldon Johnson of the Spurs is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena:

Location: ,

, Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Anthony Edwards, Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs were victorious in their previous game against the Trail Blazers, 129-127, on Thursday. Keita Bates-Diop led the way with 25 points, and also had six boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keita Bates-Diop 25 6 4 1 0 2 Julian Champagnie 24 5 1 2 0 5 Keldon Johnson 24 5 4 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (22.0 points per game), and he puts up 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Tre Jones is putting up a team-best 6.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Zach Collins is putting up a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.6 points and 2.8 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs get 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Bates-Diop.

Malaki Branham is putting up 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tre Jones 12.9 3.4 7.2 1.4 0.1 0.7 Sandro Mamukelashvili 11.5 6.7 2.9 0.7 0.5 0.8 Keita Bates-Diop 12.8 4.6 1.8 0.6 0.3 1.5 Zach Collins 10.1 4.6 2.0 0.7 0.9 0.7 Malaki Branham 12.4 3.7 1.8 0.4 0.0 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.