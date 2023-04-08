The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) play the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as heavy, 14-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN

CW35 and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: ,

, Venue:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Spurs 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 14)

Spurs (+ 14) Pick OU: Over (232.5)



The Timberwolves have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-2, compared to the 32-48-0 record of the Spurs.

Minnesota hasn't covered the spread as a 14-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 14 or more 50% of the time.

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the total 56.2% of the time this season (45 out of 80). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 19-18, a better tally than the Spurs have put up (18-58) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 24th in the league in points scored (112.5 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.8).

The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27.1 per game) in 2022-23.

The Spurs are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 65.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.3% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.7% have been 3-pointers.

