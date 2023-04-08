Tre Jones' San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 6, Jones put up 18 points and 10 assists in a 129-127 win versus the Trail Blazers.

We're going to examine Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 13.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.7 Assists 6.5 6.5 8.1 PRA 25.5 22.7 25.5 PR -- 16.2 17.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.7



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Jones is responsible for taking 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 115.7 points per contest.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Tre Jones vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 32 10 2 8 1 0 0 10/26/2022 33 13 7 3 1 0 1 10/24/2022 30 8 7 8 1 0 3

