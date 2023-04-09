Alex Bregman and Kyle Farmer will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSNX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 17th in MLB play with nine total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.349).

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Houston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (42 total).

The Astros rank 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Astros have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.474).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers W 8-2 Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins L 9-6 Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates - Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home - -

