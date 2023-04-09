On Sunday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .227.
  • McCormick has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • McCormick has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.28).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mahle (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
