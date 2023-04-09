Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and CW35
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Spurs vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Spurs 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Spurs sport a 32-49-0 ATS record this season compared to the 29-48-4 mark from the Mavericks.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 25.6% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (38.6%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Dallas does it less often (51.9% of the time) than San Antonio (56.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 31-22, a better record than the Spurs have recorded (18-59) as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- Offensively, San Antonio is the 24th-ranked team in the NBA (112.7 points per game). Defensively, it is the worst (123.1 points conceded per game).
- At 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.
- The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 34.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.7% of San Antonio's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.
