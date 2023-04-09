The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Spurs vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Spurs sport a 32-49-0 ATS record this season compared to the 29-48-4 mark from the Mavericks.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 25.6% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (38.6%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Dallas does it less often (51.9% of the time) than San Antonio (56.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 31-22, a better record than the Spurs have recorded (18-59) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively, San Antonio is the 24th-ranked team in the NBA (112.7 points per game). Defensively, it is the worst (123.1 points conceded per game).

At 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.

The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 34.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.7% of San Antonio's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.

