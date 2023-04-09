The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, two percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

San Antonio has put together a 13-17 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.9 the Mavericks give up.

San Antonio has put together a 15-22 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 115.1 points per game, compared to 110.3 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 121.4 points per game at home, and 124.9 away.

At home the Spurs are averaging 27.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (26.5).

Spurs Injuries