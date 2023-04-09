The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has nine hits, which is best among Houston hitters this season, while batting .310 with four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • In seven of eight games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (75.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.28).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Mahle (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.