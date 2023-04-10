After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has five walks while batting .150.
  • Bregman has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Contreras (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
