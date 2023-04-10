Astros vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3) and the Houston Astros (4-6) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on April 10.
The Houston Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (0-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.59 ERA).
Astros vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Astros vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 3, Astros 2.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won one of its three games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Houston has scored 47 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|April 5
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 7
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Sonny Gray
|April 8
|@ Twins
|L 9-6
|Luis Garcia vs Joe Ryan
|April 9
|@ Twins
|W 5-1
|Hunter Brown vs Tyler Mahle
|April 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Roansy Contreras
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
