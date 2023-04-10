The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with nine hits, batting .281 this season with four extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 82nd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In seven of nine games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 66.7% of his games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
