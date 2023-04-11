(6-4) will match up with the (5-6) at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 15 strikeouts, Mitch Keller will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+145). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Pirates have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

