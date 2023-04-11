Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-4 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Pirates.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .282.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 45.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
