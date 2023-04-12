The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Jose Urquidy and Rich Hill to the mound, respectively, on Wednesday at PNC Park. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Houston ranks 23rd in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Houston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (59 total).

The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Astros strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.340).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins L 9-6 Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins W 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.