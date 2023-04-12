(7-4) will take on the (5-7) at PNC Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 Ks, Rich Hill will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-1, 10.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

The Astros have a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

Houston has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.