The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

McCormick is batting .227 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

This season, McCormick has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 44.4% of his games this season, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings