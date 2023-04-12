After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .212 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.

Pena has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (41.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings