After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 13 hits and an OBP of .442 this season.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Tucker has an RBI in six of 12 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

