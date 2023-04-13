The Dallas Stars (46-21-14) host the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Stars have won five games in a row.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-215) Blues (+185) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (37-20).

Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -215 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 68.3%.

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 280 (7th) Goals 260 (15th) 215 (4th) Goals Allowed 297 (28th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 280 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, giving up 215 goals to rank fourth.

With a +65 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

