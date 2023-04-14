Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- batting .256 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Pirates.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .196 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Bregman is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- This year, Bregman has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Perez (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
