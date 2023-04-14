Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-165). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astrosgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have compiled a 6-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Houston has gone 2-3 (40%).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
  • Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-4-0).
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 3-3 4-3 2-4 4-6 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.