Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-165). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 6-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Houston has gone 2-3 (40%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-4-0).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 3-3 4-3 2-4 4-6 2-1

