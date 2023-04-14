Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bulls NBA Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo, Nikola Vucevic and others in the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls matchup at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-161)
- The 18.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 1.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo's per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-118)
|6.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-118)
- Jimmy Butler's 22.9-point scoring average is 3.6 less than Friday's over/under.
- He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
- Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
- He has connected on 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).
Tyler Herro Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-118)
|5.5 (+120)
|3.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-161)
- Tyler Herro's 20.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- Herro's rebounding average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Herro averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Herro has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-120)
|10.5 (-120)
|2.5 (-125)
|0.5 (-227)
- The 17.6 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.1 more than his over/under on Friday.
- Vucevic averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
- Vucevic averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.
- Vucevic has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Heat vs. Bulls player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-154)
|4.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-149)
- DeMar DeRozan's 24.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Friday's over/under.
- DeRozan has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.