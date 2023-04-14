Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- batting .178 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .214 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pena is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Pena has picked up a hit in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
